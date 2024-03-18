The Talk: CBS Daytime Series May Be in Danger of Cancellation as CBS Develops New Soap Opera

The Talk may soon end. With CBS planning to add a brand-new daytime soap to its roster, the network must find a daytime slot. The Gates is from Michele Val Jean and will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family.

It is unlikely that the network would cancel its current soaps—The Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful—or its game shows, so that leaves the lowest-rated talk show.

The Talk is currently airing season 14 on CBS and has not yet been renewed for season 15. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood are the current hosts of the series, which has undergone some behind-the-scenes changes this season.

Deadline reported that Rob Crabbe took over the series from longtime EP Kristin Matthews. He has made some changes to the show’s format, adding more intimate interviews and extending the opening, but the series is still the lowest-performing of the CBS daytime lineup.

It is not known when The Gates will arrive on CBS.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Talk? Do you want to see the series renewed for another season?