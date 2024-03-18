It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Stars of FXX Comedy Have Had the Series Finale Planned for 10 Years

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans might not like this news. The three men behind the series – Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day – already know how the series will end. Cracked revealed that the series’ stars have had the ending planned for the last decade.

McElhenney, Howerton, Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in the FXX comedy about five dysfunctional friends who run an unsuccessful pub in South Philadelphia.

McElhenney said the following about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

“Ten years ago, I came in and said, ‘Hey guys, I think I have an idea if we ever wanted to end it,’ and I started pitching it. And Charlie said, ‘That’s exactly what I was thinking,’ and then Glenn just finished it. And we had realized that we had never talked about it, and all three of us had the same exact idea. We thought that’s probably a pretty good sign.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wrapped season 16 in July 2023. The premiere date for season 17 has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FXX comedy? How much longer do you think the series should continue?