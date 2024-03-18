Law & Order: SVU: Season 25; Kelli Giddish Returning for Another Guest Appearance on NBC Series

Law & Order: SVU fans will see Kelli Giddish return to the series again before the season ends. Deadline revealed that viewers will see the actress, who plays former SVU detective Amanda Rollins Carisi, on episode 11 of the current 25th season.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano star in the long-running NBC series, which follows Olivia Benson and her team of detectives from the New York City Special Victims Unit.

Giddish departed Law & Order: SVU during season 24, but she has been seen twice since then. This return will mark her third guest appearance. In the premiere for season 25, she appeared to talk with Olivia and celebrate the birth of her first child with Carisi.

No details about this upcoming appearance were revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear about Giddish’s return? Do you want her to return to Law & Order: SVU full-time?