Law & Order: SVU: Season 25; Kelli Giddish Returning for 2024 Premiere

Kelli Giddish can’t stay away from Law & Order: SVU. The actress departed the series last December, but she has already returned for one guest arc in May.

Per Deadline, she will now appear in the season 25 premiere in January. Giddish played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons. Upon her return in May, it was revealed that her character was pregnant with her third child and first with her new husband, ADA Sonny Carisi Jr (Scanavino).

The NBC drama follows the detectives who work in the Special Victims Unit and features Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano.

Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC on January 18th.

What do you think? Are you glad to see Kelli Giddish back on Law & Order: SVU? Do you want to see her return to the series full-time?