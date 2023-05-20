Law & Order: SVU: Season 25; Series Regular Departs NBC Series, Making Way for Kelli Giddish Return?

Law & Order: SVU is losing another series regular. Molly Burnett has departed the NBC series ahead of season 25. The actress played Detective Grace Muncy for less than a year. During the 24th season finale, it was revealed that Muncy had been offered a job with the DEA by the Chief of Police.

Wolf Entertainment released a bonus scene from the finale showing Burnett’s exit.

Want more #SVU? Check out this bonus scene from last night’s #SVUxOC crossover season finale pic.twitter.com/GobP4x72I7 — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 19, 2023

Per Deadline, Burnett’s departure could open the door for the return of Kelli Giddish, who appeared in the Thursday finales of both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. She departed the series after 12 seasons late last year.

Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano, Law & Order: SVU is scheduled to return to NBC this fall. However, given the current writers strike, it’s unclear if the network’s 2023-24 schedule will be delayed.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Burnett exit Law & Order: SVU? Would you like to see Giddish return as a series regular next season?