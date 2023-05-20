Menu

Law & Order: SVU: Season 25; Series Regular Departs NBC Series, Making Way for Kelli Giddish Return?

by Regina Avalos,

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Law & Order: SVU is losing another series regular. Molly Burnett has departed the NBC series ahead of season 25. The actress played Detective Grace Muncy for less than a year. During the 24th season finale, it was revealed that Muncy had been offered a job with the DEA by the Chief of Police.

Wolf Entertainment released a bonus scene from the finale showing Burnett’s exit.

Per Deadline, Burnett’s departure could open the door for the return of Kelli Giddish, who appeared in the Thursday finales of both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. She departed the series after 12 seasons late last year.

Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano, Law & Order: SVU is scheduled to return to NBC this fall. However, given the current writers strike, it’s unclear if the network’s 2023-24 schedule will be delayed.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Burnett exit Law & Order: SVU? Would you like to see  Giddish return as a series regular next season?

Glad to see that Kelli may return.

