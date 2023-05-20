Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20; Veteran ABC Cast Members Set to Return for 2023-24

Grey’s Anatomy wrapped its 19th season on Thursday night, and it’s been revealed that several veteran cast members have signed new contracts to return for season 20.

James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone have all signed contracts and will be back for 2023-24.

Season 19 saw the arrival of a new group of interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. Their contracts have not been finalized but all are expected to return for season 20.

The return of at least one of the veteran cast members was in question at the end of the finale with [SPOILER ALERT] Teddy (Raver) collapsing during surgery, and her husband Owen (McKidd), trying to revive her.

It is not clear if or when viewers will see executive producer and former star Ellen Pompeo return next season. Pompeo’s Meredith Grey appeared in the season 19 finale sharing a big discovery about her new research into Alzheimer’s. Per Deadline, Pompeo is welcome to return to the ABC series onscreen anytime. She will continue to narrate the series.

For the first time since 2005, Grey’s isn’t on ABC’s fall schedule. Due to the ongoing writers strike, the network has filled its timeslots with game shows and reality programming. Depending on when the strike ends, those plans could change but, for now, Grey’s doesn’t have a spot on the schedule.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy, whenever it debuts?