Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 25 Viewer Votes

What surprises are in store for the 25th anniversary season of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show?

An NBC procedural drama series, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano. Special guest stars this season include Kelli Giddish, David Krumholtz, and Amy Carlson. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), and Junior Detective Joe Velasco (Pisano). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates while navigating the politics of the DA’s office.





