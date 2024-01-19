Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 25 Viewer Votes

Menu

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 26?

What surprises are in store for the 25th anniversary season of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is cancelled or renewed for season 26. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 25th season episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit here.

An NBC procedural drama series, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano. Special guest stars this season include Kelli Giddish, David Krumholtz, and Amy Carlson. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), and Junior Detective Joe Velasco (Pisano). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates while navigating the politics of the DA’s office.

What do you think? Which season 25 episodes of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Law & Order: Special Victims Unit should be cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on NBC?

