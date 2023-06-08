It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 — Has the FXX Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A dark comedy series airing on the FXX cable channel, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around a gang of five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run the unsuccessful Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia. They are bouncer Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), janitor Charlie Kelly (Day), bartender Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), waitress Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito), an eccentric millionaire and neglectful father of Dennis and Dee. In season 16, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. Guests include Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Artemis Pebdani, Sandy Martin, Lynne Marie Stewart, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jimmi Simpson, Nate Mooney, David Hornsby, Andrew Friedman, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul.



Season 16 Ratings

The 16th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 261,000 viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how It’s Always Sunny stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for a 17th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a while since it’s already been renewed through season 18. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on It’s Always Sunny cancellation or renewal news.



