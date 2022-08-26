Little Demon: Season One Ratings



The FXX cable channel has three established original scripted series on its slate, and two of them have been around for well over a decade. Have they found a successful newcomer in Little Demon? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An animated supernatural comedy series, the Little Demon TV show stars Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and Lucy DeVito, with Eugene Cordero, Lennon Parham, and Michael Shannon in recurring roles. First season guests include Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris, and Sam Richardson. Some 13 years ago, Laura (Plaza) was reluctantly impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito). Now, Laura and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), are trying to live an ordinary life in Delaware. Unfortunately, they’re constantly thwarted by monstrous forces — including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. Other characters include Chrissy’s best friend, Bennigan (Cordero); Laura’s neighbor, Darlene (Parham); and the Unshaven Man (Shannon).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Little Demon TV series on FXX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?