Little Demon: Season One Viewer Votes

There are lots of embarrassing times ahead for Chrissy in the first season of the Little Demon TV show on FXX.

An FXX animated supernatural comedy series, the Little Demon TV show stars Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and Lucy DeVito with Eugene Cordero, Lennon Parham, and Michael Shannon in recurring roles. First season guests include Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris, and Sam Richardson. Some 13 years ago, Laura (Plaza) was reluctantly impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito). Now, Laura and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), are trying to live an ordinary life in Delaware. Unfortunately, they’re constantly thwarted by monstrous forces — including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. Other characters include Chrissy’s best friend, Bennigan (Cordero); Laura’s neighbor, Darlene (Parham); and the Unshaven Man (Shannon).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Little Demon TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Little Demon should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FXX?