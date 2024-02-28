The Young and the Restless: CBS Renews Top Daytime Drama for Four More Years and Season 55

The Young and the Restless has received another four-year renewal. The highest-rated of the three remaining network soap operas on the air has been renewed through its 55th season and the 2027-28 broadcast TV season.

Premiering on CBS on March 26th of 1973, The Young and the Restless follows the romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of the Midwestern metropolis Genoa City. The large cast includes Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Connor Floyd, Michael Graziadei, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Courtney Hope, Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Allison Lanier, Christian LeBlanc, Kate Linder, Michael Mealor, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Zuleyka Silver, Michelle Stafford, Trevor St. John, Jason Thompson, and Susan Walters. Recurring players include Lauralee Bell, Tracey E. Bregman, Tricia Cast, Reylynn Caster, Michael Damian, Eileen Davidson, Cait Fairbanks, Jacob Aaron Gaines, Rory Gibson, Holden and Ryan Hare, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Anna Khaja, Judah Mackey, Beth Maitland, Sienna Mercuri, Mishael Morgan, Lily Brooks O’Briant, Greg Rikaart, Leigh-Anne Rose, Dana Sparks, Jess Walton, Kelsey Wang, and Alex Wilson

Airing weekdays, the current 51st season averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.25 million viewers. Compared to the 50th season, that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by about a half a percent point in viewers. These figures don’t include delayed viewing. Young and the Restless is the highest-rated soap and is also one of the highest-rated shows on the networks in the daytime, typically only landing behind CBS’ The Price Is Right.

“The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Young and the Restless TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 52nd season and beyond on CBS?