The Talk, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson: Talk Shows Shutting Down Following Backlash

Daytime television viewers will have three fewer talk shows to see for the time being. The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Talk are all shutting down production until the current WGA strike ends.

Barrymore received backlash after she returned to the studio to film episodes of her series, and she later apologized to fans in a statement on Instagram. She said the following:

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Per Deadline, CBS Media Ventures, who is behind the daytime show, said, “We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her.”

The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show were set to return today, but their premieres have been delayed. CBS said the following about the decision to delay The Talk, per Deadline:

“The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18, CBS said in a statement. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date.”

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood host The Talk, which shut down in May when the strike started.

New return dates for the three daytime shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Were you excited to see the return of these shows to daytime television? Is it right to delay these shows until the strike ends?