The Drew Barrymore Show: Season Four; Daytime Talk Show Renewed for 2023-24

The Drew Barrymore Show is not going anywhere! The daytime talk show has been renewed for a fourth season in syndication through the 2023-2024 season. The show airs on CBS stations in many markets.

CBS released more about the renewal in a press release.

“The fasted-growing daytime series “The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season on the CBS Stations, it was announced today by Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures.

CBS Stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“This season, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” LoCascio said. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.”

“It’s gratifying to see ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ continue to grow creatively and attract larger audiences,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations. “The new format is working out great for stations, the show and CBS Media Ventures. It makes us very happy that our viewers will be able to continue to enjoy the humor, heart and humanity that Drew, Ross and their colleagues put into each and every episode.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is daytime TV’s fastest-growing show this season, as well as the fastest- growing daily show in all of syndication. Season to date, “Drew” is up +70% among total viewers (1.21 million), adding nearly half a million viewers year to year. It ranks as syndication’s #4 talk show. The series had its highest-rated week ever in December with a 0.9 HH rating (week of 12/12). This season, “Drew” has shown steady year-to-year ratings growth on CBS Stations, including in New York (+4%), Chicago (+6%) and Philadelphia (+35%).

Drew was recently crowned “America’s Favorite Talk Show Host” by Morning Consult Survey and was named one of TikTok’s Breakthrough Creators of the Year in 2022 for her digital prowess. This season, her show has welcomed big-name guests including the first joint sitdown in daytime TV with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Tyler Perry and Susan Sarandon.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience. The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City. Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore shares her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Drew’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests. Join Drew and her Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews every day as they break down the most surprising and compelling stories from pop culture to human-interest and beyond. Drew Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Marianne Schaberg are executive producers.”