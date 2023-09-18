Young & The Restless, Let’s Make a Deal, Bold and the Beautiful: CBS Sets Premiere Dates and Reveals Price Is Right’s New Set

CBS is preparing to launch new seasons of its most popular daytime shows. Soaps The Young & The Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful and game shows The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal are returning with new episodes over the next couple of weeks.

Viewers will see an entirely new state-of-the-art set when The Price is Right returns for its 52nd season. The long-running series has moved to a new location in Glendale, California. The popular game show had been filmed at CBS Television City on the same soundstage since it began in 1972, but that facility has been sold.

CBS revealed more about the return of its daytime lineup in a press release.

CBS announces the fall premiere dates and broadcast milestones for its unparalleled daytime lineup. The Network continues its reign as the #1-rated network in daytime for the last 36 years with the return of the #1 daytime drama for 35 consecutive years, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS; THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL; network television’s #1 daytime series, THE PRICE IS RIGHT; and LET’S MAKE A DEAL The longest consecutively running game show in television history, Emmy Award-winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT, is back for its 52nd season on Monday, Sept. 25. There are even more chances to “Come on Down” as the show welcomes a full studio audience for the first time since 2020 and moves to a new state-of-the-art facility, Haven Studios in Glendale, Calif. Drew Carey returns for his 17th season as host, along with announcer George Gray and models Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda. LET’S MAKE A DEAL marks its 60th anniversary on television when the new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 25. To celebrate Wayne Brady’s 15th anniversary as host, the first episode kicks off with a $15,000 giveaway for one lucky contestant. The celebration continues all season long with Wayne’s signature improvisational and musical stylings, the show’s trademark games, and of course, the dreaded Zonks. In honor of both anniversaries, there will be special surprises for contestants to play and win throughout the entire season. The show also features announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musician Cat Gray. Daytime’s #1 drama, the Emmy Award-winning THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, begins its 51st year on television this fall, returning Tuesday, Oct. 3 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. This season, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) fights to protect his legacy at all costs while an unexpected adversary challenges Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Viewers will be treated to returns from fan-favorite characters Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd), who has unfinished business with rival Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), who finds himself caught between ex-wives Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Christine “Cricket” Blair (Lauralee Bell, celebrating 40 years on the series). And Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) vow renewal with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) will be the perfect setting for romance, intrigue and family drama. The 37th season of THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL premieres Thursday, Sept. 21, with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) learning that Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has gone to great lengths to prove his love for her. A new intern at Forrester Creations, fashion student Luna (Lisa Yamada), has arrived with a mysterious past. This season, viewers will also learn if Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will continue to pursue Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), a man dedicated to only her, or reunite with her husband Liam (Scott Clifton), who also admits to unrequited feelings for his ex, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is currently estranged from her husband whom she loves, Finn (Tanner Novlan). Eric Forrester (John McCook) faces a health challenge he chooses to hide that may end his illustrious career. Yet, he’s determined to create his final fashion collection with the help of his grandson R.J. (Joshua Hoffman), much to the consternation of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), culminating in a stunning Forrester fashion challenge between father and son filled with gamesmanship, heartbeat and high stakes. And, a shocking secret engagement will lead to either scandal or happily ever after for one couple.

