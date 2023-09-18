Top Gear: UK Series Likely to Be Cancelled Following Freddie Flintoff Car Crash (Report)

Top Gear may not be returning to BBC for its 34th season after all. The long-running auto series has likely been cancelled after one of the hosts, Freddie Flintoff, was involved in a crash while filming in December 2022. The accident was the result of a stunt that had gone wrong. Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness also serve as hosts for the series.

After the accident, production on season 34 was shut down. There are no plans to air any of the already filmed episodes, per The Daily Mail.

Reports of the series being cancelled have surfaced following Flintoff’s first public appearance since the accident. The following was revealed about the BBC series:

This seemingly sudden turnaround is explained with just one glance at the pictures of Top Gear host and former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff, seen in public last week for the first time since December 13, 2022, when a car he was driving for one of the show’s stunts crashed, with disastrous consequences. At Dunsfold aerodrome in Surrey, home of the programme’s test track, and in icy conditions, Flintoff, 45, was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3, a novelty miniature vehicle with no roof or airbag. It flipped over at speed, sliding across the track, dragging his face along the asphalt with it.

There are reports from sources close to the series that the production team behind the series has been quietly dismantled.

