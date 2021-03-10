Top Gear: Season 30 Premiere Date Revealed for BBC America Series

A new season of Top Gear is coming. A premiere date for season 30 of the BBC America series has been set. Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy McGuinness will return for their fourth season behind the wheel on Sunday, April 25th. A trailer and a poster for the new season have also been released.

BBC America revealed the following about the return of Top Gear in a press release.

“The world’s biggest motoring show, Top Gear, returns to BBC AMERICA and AMC+ on Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET/7c. In their fourth season at the wheel, hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road again in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit. This season sees the trio tackling the thorny issue of ‘mid-life crisis’ cars, heading to the Scottish Highlands on a punishing off-road adventure, celebrating and driving some of the most iconic cars from the James Bond films, and taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they drive their dads old cars. Additionally, these four, all-new episodes feature reviews of the new Lamborghini Sian, the Toyota GR Yaris and the Ferrari Roma. BBC AMERICA’s new trailer, released today, shows a glimpse of the wild ride that is in store for the trio, including a sparks-flying Titanium-shoed Freddie being dragged along a Scottish runway by The Stig in an Ariel Nomad, to moments later driving around in, well, half of a car… Moreover, it teases Top Gear teaming up with the 007 franchise to pay tribute to some of the iconic movie series’ best loved – and less well known – cars. Paddy, Freddie and Chris get to live out their boyhood fantasies in a smorgasbord of 007 automobiles, including the classic Aston Martin DB5 first seen in Goldfinger and the decapitated Renault 11 Parisienne taxi Roger Moore famously piloted in A View To A Kill.”

Check out the trailer for season 30 of Top Gear below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Top Gear? Will you watch the new season on BBC America?