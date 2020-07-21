Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Top Gear: BBC America Car Series Returns in August

by Regina Avalos,

Top Gear TV show on BBC America: (canceled or renewed?)

Time to get ready for a new season of Top Gear. The car series will premiere a new special and fresh episodes in August. Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris are the returning hosts.

BBC America revealed the following about the return of the series:

“The world’s biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA. The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang.

Returning hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.

Top Gear returns Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA.”

Check out the trailer released for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this BBC America car series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.