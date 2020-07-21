Top Gear: BBC America Car Series Returns in August

Time to get ready for a new season of Top Gear. The car series will premiere a new special and fresh episodes in August. Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris are the returning hosts.

BBC America revealed the following about the return of the series:

“The world’s biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA. The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. Returning hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem. Top Gear returns Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA.”

Check out the trailer released for the new season below.

