Pitch: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Considered Quitting Hollywood After Baseball Drama’s Cancellation

Pitch aired for one season on FOX during the 2016-2017 television season, and the decision to cancel the baseball drama greatly impacted one of its stars.

Starring Kylie Bunbury, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Ali Larter, Mark Consuelos, Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Meagan Holder, and Tim Jo, the drama revolves around the first female player to join Major League baseball. In the story, Ginny Baker (Bunbury) joins the San Diego Padres, with Gosselaar playing her catcher.

He spoke about how the show’s cancellation by FOX affected him in a recent Saved by the Bell reunion panel at Retro Con. He said the following, according to People:

“I wanted to quit the industry after that ended. That’s one of those, you feel like in your lifetime you’re not going to be handed opportunities like that, so for that to pass in the fashion that it did it was sort of a gut punch.”

Gosselaar said that the role was one of his favorites and that he put on a lot of weight and muscle for it. Things weren’t all rosy, however, as he found he was bringing the attitude of the “really aggressive baseball player” character he was playing home with him.

“That’s a role though, that I don’t make light of it, but I had to go therapy with my wife. I’d come in through that front door and like my wife said in therapy sessions, ‘That’s not the guy I married.’ And you’re playing this guy and then the next day, you have to jump right into that. It is actually really difficult to go back and forth, especially when you have kids.”

A possible revival of the baseball drama was in the works in 2019, but it did not move forward.

