FBI: International: Season Three; Christina Wolfe Joins CBS Procedural Series

FBI: International is adding a new member to the team for season three. The news comes only weeks after the departure of Heida Reed. She has played Special Agent Jamie Kellett since the show premiered in 2021.

Starring Reed, Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis, the CBS series follows the FBI’s elite International fly team.

Per Variety, Christina Wolfe (The Ark) is joining the cast as a series regular. No details about her character were revealed, but she will make her first appearance in the season three premiere.

FBI: International returns on February 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of FBI: International? Are you excited to see what happens next on the CBS series?