Prime Video Streaming Service to Include Ads Starting Next Month

Prime Video is making a significant change to its service in January. Viewers will start to see commercials during the streaming services programming. This includes popular shows like Reacher and The Boys.

TV Line shared the following from the statement Prime Video sent to its members about the change:

“This change will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

Commercials showing on streaming services are not new. Hulu, Netflix, and others all have ad-supported tiers for their subscribers.

Ads will start showing on Prime Video on January 29th.

What do you think? Are you a Prime Video subscriber? Are you upset about the addition of ads to its programming?