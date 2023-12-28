Good Trouble: Season 5B; Freeform Previews Five of Final Episodes

Good Trouble is returning with the start of its end next week, and Freeform has released new photos and a trailer for the series’ final episodes.

Starring Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart, the Freeform series, which is a spinoff of The Fosters, follows the residents of an apartment complex in Los Angeles.

TV Line revealed that Callie and Jamie (Maia Mitchell and Beau Mirchoff) will return during the second half of season five. Mitchell left the series during season four to return home to Australia after the COVID pandemic ended.

Showrunner Joanna Johnson spoke about the pair’s return. She said, “Any time is a good time to bring Callie and Jamie back. As always, they will bring romance, comedy and plenty of drama back with them. And lots of feel-good fun.”

More photos and trailer for Good Trouble season 5B are below. The series returns on January 2nd.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end? Are you excited for Maia Mitchell’s return?