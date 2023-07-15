Reacher, Gen V, Mr & Mrs Smith: Prime Video Teases Premieres, Gives First Looks at Upcoming Series

Prime Video has several original shows arriving in the months ahead, and the streaming service has released a video giving some first looks at the upcoming shows.

Viewers will see the premieres of season two of Reacher (above) in December, the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith in November, and the new series Gen V in September. Prime Video will announce specific premiere dates for these shows at a later date.

Starring Alan Ritchson, Reacher is an action crime series based on the books by Lee Child about a no-nonsense former US Army military policeman.

Based on the feature film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a spy comedy series created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. It stars Glover and Maya Erskine as a pair of married spies.

Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys that revolves around young adult “supes” who are tested in battle royal challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by the infamous Vought International. The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

The teaser clip also shows clips from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Good Omens, and The Wheel of Time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Reacher and the other Prime Video shows this fall?