Riches: Season Two of British Drama Cancelled at Prime Video

Riches will not be returning for a second season. Prime Video canceled the British drama that aired on the streaming service in December 2022.

Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani, the family drama follows the Richards family as the children deal with the death of their father and try to figure out who will take control of the family.

Creator Abby Ajayi announced the show’s cancellation on Instagram. She said, “This time last year we launched. Much love to this incredible ensemble of actors and our fabulous screw. Thank you to everyone who supported. So proud we got to make this show. I still had many more stories to tell… And, it was gonna be 🔥 🔥 🔥.”

What do you think? Did you watch Riches on Prime Video? Did you want to see a second season?