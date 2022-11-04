My Lady Jane: 13 Cast in Prime Video Dramedy Series About British Monarch

My Lady Jane has filled out its cast. Prime Video added 13 to the cast of dramedy series about British monarch Jane Grey. Per Deadline, Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, Anna Chancellor, Jim Broadbent, Kate O’Flynn, Isabella Brownso, Henry Ashton, Abbie Hern, Joe Klocek , Máiréad Tyers, Brandon Grace, and Michael Workeye are joining Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters on the series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Prime Video series:

“Created by Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy), based on the 2016 YA historical fiction novels, My Lady Jane imagines the rise and reign of Lady Jane Grey (Bader). When her ambitious mother sells Jane’s hand to the highest bidder, Jane is dismayed to discover that her dreaded husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley (Bluemel), is an infuriatingly attractive stranger with a dark secret, one that has the potential to get them both killed. But there are greater conspiracies afoot, like a plot to murder her cousin, King Edward (Peters), and throw the entire kingdom into chaos. A sharp-tongued, warm-hearted story full of romance, adventure, and fantasy, My Lady Jane reveals that true love is real, people are not always what they seem, and even doomed heroines can save themselves.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

