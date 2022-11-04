Menu

The News with Shepard Smith: Series Cancelled, Anchor Departing CNBC

by Regina Avalos,

The News with Shepard Smith TV Show on CNBC: canceled or renewed?

Shepard Smith is departing CNBC after The News with Shepard Smith has been canceled. Smith joined the cable network in July 2020, and the . The last episode of the series will air later this month.

CNBC president KC Sullivan said the following about the cancellation of the nightly news program and Smith’s departure, per Deadline:

“Decisions like these are not arrived at hastily or taken lightly. I believe this decision will ultimately help to strengthen our brand and the value we provide our audiences.”

Smith joined CNBC following his departure from Fox News in October 2019. He had spent 23 years on that network with a daily news program.

What do you think? Are you surprised that CNBC canceled The News with Shepard Smith? Do you enjoy Smith’s nightly program?


