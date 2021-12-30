American Greed: CNBC Previews 200th Episode of Business-Reality Series

American Greed is hitting a significant milestone, and CNBC has released a preview for the 200th episode of the business-reality series. The episode will take viewers into the Theranos case with more details.

CNBC revealed more about the big episode, titled “Theranos CEO on Trial,” in a press release.

“American Greed reveals fresh details about one of the most infamous alleged corporate fraud cases of the 21st century – Theranos, now back in the news with the blockbuster trial of founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Former employees, whistleblowers, and even a family friend-turned-foe provide new insights into the company’s leadership and the mysterious long-term relationship between Holmes and her top deputy, Sunny Balwani.”

Check out the two sneak peeks for American Greed 200 below. The episode airs on January 12th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of American Greed? Do you plan to watch episode 200 on CNBC?