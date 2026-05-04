The Five Star Weekend: Peacock Releases Trailer and New Premiere Date for Jennifer Garner Drama Series

The Five Star Weekend is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has released a trailer to announce a July premiere date for the Jennifer Garner drama series created by Bekah Brunstetter.

D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant star alongside Garner in the series, which follows a woman after she experiences a loss.

Peacock shared the following about the eight-episode series:

“THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND is centered on Hollis Shaw, a famed cook and best-selling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life – her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

The Five Star Weekend arrives on July 9th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Peacock series this summer?