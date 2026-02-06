The Miniature Wife: Peacock Reveals Premiere Date and Teaser for Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen Series

The Miniature Wife has a premiere date. Peacock announced the series’ April arrival with a teaser.

Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky star in the 10-episode series inspired by Manuel Gonzales’ short story. Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black recur in the series.

Peacock shared the following about the upcoming series:

“THE MINIATURE WIFE, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.”

The series arrives on April 9th with all 10 episodes landing at once. The teaser for the series is below.

