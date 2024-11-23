The Day of the Jackal: Season Two; Early Renewal Set for Thriller Series on Peacock and Sky

The Day of the Jackal will return for a second season. Peacock has renewed the series before season one has even finished airing. New episodes of the series currently air on Thursdays, with the finale of the 10-episode first season set for December 12th.

Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, and Sule Rimi star in the thriller, which follows a hitman who has finally met his match.

Peacock revealed the following about the thriller:

“An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.”

The premiere date for season two of The Day of the Jackal will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Peacock series? Will you watch season two?