Your Friends & Neighbors: Series Premiere Date and Season Two Renewal Announced by Apple TV+

Your Friends & Neighbors has its premiere date. The series will arrive on Apple TV+ in April. The streaming service has already renewed it for a second season ahead of its first-season premiere.

Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan star in this series, which follows a man who finds a way to steal from his wealthy neighbors after he loses his job.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the plot of the series:

“After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Vestment Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

Creator Jonathan Tropper teased the following about the upcoming series:

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true. It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Jon Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Your Friends & Neighbors arrives on April 11th.

