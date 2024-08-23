M.I.A.: Peacock Orders Crime Thriller Series from Ozark Co-Creator

M.I.A. is coming to Peacock. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the series from Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Ozark. Karen Campbell will be the showrunner for the thriller.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“In a highly competitive situation, Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for South Florida-set, female-led crime thriller M.I.A. from Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque. The series comes from studio MRC, with Karen Campbell (Outlander, Dexter) serving as executive producer and showrunner. Stefano Sollima will direct and executive produce; previously he served as creator and director of ZeroZeroZero and as showrunner and director on the hit Italian series Gomorrah, widely recognized as one of the best international series of recent years. Logline: Running drugs is a family affair for Etta Tiger Jonze, but when her family is slaughtered before her eyes, Etta sets out to exact justice on those responsible – avenging her blood family while she builds her chosen family, igniting her series journey from powerless orphan to South Florida’s most powerful criminal Queenpin. Ozark, a sensation with audiences around the world and critically acclaimed, was nominated for 45 Emmy awards, including four wins, in addition to honors at the Golden Globes, WGA, SAG and DGA Awards, among others. MRC is also a producer on Peacock’s acclaimed series Poker Face, along with T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures, which received four Emmy nominations in 2023, as well as the hit comedy Ted; both series will be returning to Peacock for a second season.”

The premiere date and additional details, including cast, for this series, will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Peacock series once it arrives?