Digman!: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer Unveiled for Comedy Central Series

Digman! finally has a return date. Season two of the animated series will premiere in July. Comedy Central released a trailer teasing the series’ return.

Andy Samberg, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero, and Tim Meadows star in the series, which is set in a world where archaeologists are celebrities.

Comedy Central revealed the following about the series’ return:

Today, MTV Entertainment Studios announced the return of the adult animated adventure comedy series, Digman!. Season two will premiere on Wednesday, July 9th at 10:30pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. The half-hour animated series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Andy Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. The series will air weekly on Wednesday night’s following Season 27 of South Park. Season one of Digman! marked the first to be written and produced by Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winning actor and producer Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) along with show-runner Neil Campbell (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Rejoining Samberg in the cast for season 2 are Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras) providing the voice of Saltine, Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave, Friendship) as Swooper, Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black) as Agatha, Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death) as Zane, Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Bella, and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs) as Quail Eegan.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Comedy Central series? Do you plan to watch season two?