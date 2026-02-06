Murdoch Mysteries: Season 19 Trailer and Premiere Date Announced by Acorn TV

Murdoch Mysteries has its return date. Season 19 of the crime drama series will arrive next month. Acorn TV shared a trailer to tease the show’s return.

Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Thomas Craig, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch, Shanice Banton, Daniel Maslany, Arwen Humphreys, and Siobhan Murphy star in the series inspired by Maureen Jennings’ novels. The series follows Detective William Murdoch (Bisson) as he solves cases in Toronto at the turn of the century. Sally Lindsay, Steven Page, and Amber Marshall will be the guest stars on the series this season.

Acorn TV shared the following about the upcoming season:

“AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, the leading streamer for compelling international crime dramas and murder mysteries, announced today that fan-favorite period detective drama, Murdoch Mysteries, will debut Monday, March 2 in the US. New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays. Set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson, Casino Jack, Baking All the Way) uses radical forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders. Season 19 of the top-rated and internationally acclaimed series continues to delight with a host of puzzling mysteries, surprising guest stars, and the comic moments that make the show so beloved. The new season, consisting of 21 episodes, will see a bevy of notable guest stars such as Sally Lindsay (The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Coronation Street), Amber Marshall (Heartland), Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, Fargo), musician Steven Page, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), and the return of Countess Luann de Lesseps, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. Cases this season include the murder of a fashion mogul that everyone had reason to kill; Murdoch participating in a game show that turns lethal; wild animal attacks in High Park; and a dangerous stand-off when customers are taken hostage at a roadside inn. Murdoch and Brackenreid (Thomas Craig, Coronation Street, The Paradise Club) even solve a murder with the help of famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Marshall), and while working another case, fight spies atop of a speeding train headed towards the nation’s capital. Returning cast members include Award-winning actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kim’s Convenience) as Inspector Albert Choi, Thomas Craig (Coronation Street, The Paradise Club) as Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Jonny Harris (Still Standing) as Constable George Crabtree, Lachlan Murdoch (Copper) as Constable Henry Higgins-Newsome, Kataem O’Connor (40 Acres, Zury) as Teddy Roberts, Daniel Maslany (Impulse, My Dead Mom) as Detective Llewelyn Watts, Shanice Banton (Race, Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Violet Hart, Arwen Humphreys (Rookie Blue) as Margaret Brackenreid, and Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery) as Effie Crabtree. Murdoch Mysteries is based on Maureen Jennings’s popular Detective Murdoch series of novels and premiered in Canada in January 2008. Murdoch Mysteries is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Simon McNabb, and Peter Mitchell, who also serves as showrunner, and produced by Jeremy Hood and Julie Lacey. Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV STUDIOS, and UKTV, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the IPF’s COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and Ontario Creates. Shaftesbury Sales Company and ITV STUDIOS hold worldwide distribution rights for the series.”

The season 19 trailer is below.

