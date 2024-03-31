The Miniature Wife: Peacock Orders Romantic Dramedy Series Starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen

The Miniature Wife is coming soon to Peacock. The new romantic dramedy stars Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen (above). Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner are behind the series, which is based on Manuel Gonzalez’s short story.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Peacock has announced the straight-to-series order of the romantic dramedy THE MINIATURE WIFE, starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated actress Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games) and Emmy Award-Winning actor Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Deadpool & Wolverine). Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire, Goliath) will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. The series comes from studio Media Res (The Morning Show, Pachinko) with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive producing for the studio. THE MINIATURE WIFE, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzalez, is a high-concept marital dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses, Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen), who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.”

The premiere date for The Miniature Wife will be announced later.

