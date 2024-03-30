House of Villains: Season Two Cast of E! Competition Series Revealed

House of Villains is returning for its second season on E! this fall, and the cable channel has revealed the celebrities who will be featured in the competition series’ new episodes. Joel McHale returning to host. Each season features a new group of reality television’s best-known villains competing for a $200,000 cash prize.

E! revealed all the details in a press release.

E!’s hit competition elimination series “House of Villains” is back for season two this fall with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars as they scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Season one cast member Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns for a chance at redemption. MEET THE VILLAINS Wes Bergmann (“The Challenge”)

Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Jessie Godderz (“Big Brother”)

Richard Hatch (“Survivor”)

Victoria Larson (“The Bachelor”)

Larissa Lima (“90 Day Fiancé”)

Kandy Muse (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Camilla Poindexter (“Bad Girls Club”)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“Flavor of Love”)

Safaree (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”) As previously announced, Joel McHale returns as host. Season one averaged 861,000 total viewers and 384,000 in the 18-49 demo across all platforms through 35 days, making it the network’s most-watched new series since 2020.

The premiere date for House of Villains season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you checked out this E! reality series? Do you plan to watch season two?