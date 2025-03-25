Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th Prequel Series to Star Linda Cardellini on Peacock

The Friday the 13th prequel series is not dead yet. Peacock has announced that Linda Cardellini will star in Crystal Lake.

According to Variety, she will play Jason’s mother Pamela Voorhees. The woman went after the camp counselors responsible for her son’s death in the first film of the horror franchise.

Peacock ordered the prequel series in November 2022, but not much has been said about the series since then. Brad Caleb Kane took over as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series in August 2024.

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched the Friday the 13th films? Will you watch the prequel series on Peacock?