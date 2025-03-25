Dexter: Resurrection: John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits Return for Showtime Sequel Series

Two more stars from the world of Dexter are returning for Dexter: Resurrection. According to Deadline, viewers will see John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits appear on the Showtime series.

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar star in the Dexter sequel series, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood. The series will show how Dexter survived being shot by his son, Harrison, at the end of the first season of that series.

Production on Dexter: Resurrection began in January, and the series will air this summer. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about Dexter Morgan returning to Showtime?