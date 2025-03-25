Flip Side: Season Two Renewal for Syndicated Game Show, The Perfect Line Ordered to Series

Flip Side will return for another season, and it will be joined by the new series The Perfect Line hosted by Deborah Norville next fall. Jaleel White will return to host Flip Side. Both series will air on CBS stations.

CBS revealed more about both shows in a press release.

“CBS Media Ventures new game show “The Perfect Line” has been given a firm go for Fall 2025, and “Flip Side” has been renewed for season 2 in national syndication, it was announced today by John Budkins, EVP, Programming and Syndication Production, CBS Media Ventures and Stations.

Anchored by CBS Stations group, which previously picked up the show, “The Perfect Line” is now sold to broadcast stations in 90% of the country. Deborah Norville, anchor of the popular newsmagazine show “Inside Edition,” serves as host of “The Perfect Line.”

“Flip Side,” hosted by Jaleel White, has been renewed for season 2 and is cleared on stations in 95% of the country. “Flip Side’s” first season is averaging 1.01 million viewers season to date, ranking #4 among syndicated game shows, after only “Wheel of Fortune, “Jeopardy!” and “Family Feud.”

Game shows have proved to be solid building blocks for stations with four of the top 12 daily first-run syndicated series this season falling in that genre.

“We saw ‘Flip Side’ quickly climb the ranks in its first season, growing viewership +23% from October to February, thanks to Jaleel’s charisma, humor, and a game that resonated with audiences,” Budkins said. “This fall, we’re ready to build on that success with our new game show ‘The Perfect Line.’ With the esteemed Deborah Norville at the helm and a fresh game concept, we will deliver another winning combination for viewers.”

About “The Perfect Line”

“The Perfect Line” has a fun and easy play along format with a new, visual take on trivia. Contestants will play a series of games where they test their knowledge by arranging events, items, or people in the correct order to create “the perfect line.” Each round contestants are eliminated, leaving the last person standing to play the final round for a grand prize. The format will offer a broad range of topics from world events, to pop culture moments, to sports upsets, to groundbreaking innovations. “The Perfect Line” is hosted by well known journalist Deborah Norville, anchor of the #1 daily syndicated newsmagazine “Inside Edition.”

“The Perfect Line” is distributed by CBS Media Ventures, with Michael Binkow serving as Executive Producer and Chana Shwadlenak as Co-Executive Producer. Jon Barinhotz, Robert Belushi, Justin Vickers and Alex Hague serve as Executive Producers. “The Perfect Line” is based on a soon-to-be released boardgame by CMYK.

About “Flip Side”

“Flip Side” is a fun game show that pits two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think opposite groups of people feel about the same topic. The teams compete for a shot at $10,000 by guessing the top answers based on anonymous surveys. “Flip Side” is hosted by Jaleel White, an actor, writer, producer, and author who is famously known for his role in the sitcom “Family Matters.”

“Flip Side” is distributed by CBS Media Ventures with Eric Pierce and Matt Laesch as Executive Producers. Jaleel White, Ken Ross, Cleve Keller and Dave Noll serve as Executive Producers. “Flip Side” is based on a format created by Keller Noll.