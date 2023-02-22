Mathis Court With Judge Mathis: Star of Cancelled Series Returning in New Show

Judge Mathis is not leaving behind television just yet. Just days after his long-running court show was canceled, the judge has landed a new court show – Mathis Court with Judge Mathis. The original Judge Mathis aired for 24 seasons in syndication.

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis will be a one-hour block of television set for syndication in fall 2023. The series is being shopped now.

More was revealed about the new series in a press release.

“Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group — the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations — proudly announces a ‘firm go’ for the production and launch of its 72nd and newest HD television series MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS. The new court series is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations, as well as global network, cable, and digital distribution platforms. For 24 consecutive seasons, Warner Bros./Telepictures produced and distributed JUDGE MATHIS. JUDGE MATHIS was the second longest-running court show in continued production with the same host, behind JUDGE JUDY, which ran for 25 seasons. For 24 seasons, Judge Greg Mathis presided over 13,000 cases on JUDGE MATHIS. JUDGE MATHIS won the Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, as well as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004. Judge Greg Mathis is a former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court. In addition to broadcast syndication, all 8 of the Allen Media Group court series are carried on the Allen Media Group television network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally. Allen Media Group now produces and distributes 8 daily one-hour court series. The initial Allen Media Group court series, AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in fall 2010. The additional Allen Media Group court series are: JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE, and the recently-announced court series EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS – also premiering in fall 2023. These series are all currently carried in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally. “We at Allen Media Group are proud to add MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams.” “For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” said Judge Greg Mathis. “Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best.” MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Judge Greg Mathis back on the small screen next fall?