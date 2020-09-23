Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez: Renewed though Season 16, Fall 2027

Judge Cristina Perez is not leaving your television screens anytime soon. Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez has been renewed for seven more seasons. Viewers will see her on the air through Fall 2027 and season 16.

More was revealed about her renewal in a press release. Check that out below.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television with 67 shows on the air and owner of 16 U.S. ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks and the free AVOD streaming service Local Now serving nearly 180 million subscribers, proudly announces the renewal of its court series JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ for seven more seasons. JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ was nominated for a Daytime Emmy(R) Award in 2014 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

Originally launched in September 2012, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ began airing in its ninth season earlier this month. The first Latina judge to cross over from Spanish-language to English-language television, three-time Emmy(R)-Award winner Cristina Perez is the host and judge of JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, a daily half-hour syndicated courtroom series with clearances on both independent and group-owned television stations in more than 90 percent of U.S. television markets.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ is also featured on Allen’s television network, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 44 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ is one of five court shows currently produced and distributed by Allen’s Entertainment Studios. The other four are: AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, and THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT.

“Now in its ninth season, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ is a phenomenal show, and we are committed to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Judge Cristina Perez is a three-time Emmy(R)-Award winner and we’re fortunate to have her enormous talents shine at Entertainment Studios for another seven years.”

“I am beyond thrilled to continue my passion for this show,” said Judge Cristina Perez. “It is especially significant to move forward with my television career under the leadership of media pioneer Byron Allen, whose passion and belief in quality and diversity is the foundation of Entertainment Studios.”