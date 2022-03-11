The Good Dish: Cancelled, Dr. Oz Spin-Off Not Returning for Second Season

It appears that this cooking show is done. The Good Dish TV series has been cancelled so, there won’t be a second season — at least in its current form.

Airing in first-run syndication, The Good Dish premiered on January 14th of this year as a replacement to The Dr. Oz Show. The latter series was brought to a close after 13 seasons when host Mehmet Oz announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Hosted by Oz’s daughter Daphne, a natural foods chef, with culinary expert Gail Simmons and chef Jamika Pessoahe, The Good Dish is an expansion of Daphne’s weekly cooking segment on Dr. Oz. The series sought to present easy-to-recreate recipes, simple shortcuts, money-saving tips, must-have trends, and effortless how-tos.

Producer Sony Pictures Television had tried to sell a similar show in syndication in 2019 without success. Reportedly, Sony TV is exploring options to continue The Good Dish via cable or a streaming outlet.

What do you think? Have you watched The Good Dish TV series? Are you sorry to hear that it won’t be returning for the 2022-23 television season?

