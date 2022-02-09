The Wendy Williams Show: Guest Sherri Shepherd in Talks to Host Her Own Show

The Wendy Williams Show may soon have a new permanent host. Williams’ talk show has been covered by a number of guest hosts since the fall due to William’s illness. One of those guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd, is in talks to either take over the show permanently or start her own syndicated talk show. Shepherd co-hosted for seven seasons on The View. The future of The Wendy Williams Show is up in the air.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential deal:

“The news of Shepherd’s pending deal for The Wendy Williams Show, which will likely be renamed, comes as major station groups solidify their daytime lineups for next season.

Could viewers see Williams return to her talk show at some point? A source close to the host said the following, per Variety:

“We’ll deal with the fall when we get there, but she’s not returning this season.”

What do you think? Do you want Williams back on her syndicated show? Would you watch Shepherd on her own show?