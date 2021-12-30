Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon: 2022 Talk Show Returns Delayed Due to COVID

Both The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon are taking some extra time off. Both shows were intended to return with new episodes on January 3rd, but the shows will now return a week later on January 10th, per ET Online. The latest COVID-19 outbreak is behind the delay.

Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, and Sherrie Shepherd will take turns guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show when it returns. Host Wendy Williams has been off the air since earlier this year due to health issues stemming from her Graves’ disease and thyroid condition.

Check out the announcements from The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch either of these daytime talk shows once they return with new episodes?