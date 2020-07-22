The Wendy Williams Show: Season 12 Premiere Date Set for Daytime Series

The Wendy Williams Show is returning for a 12th season this fall, and Williams will be back on her set when the series does return. The daytime talk show will start to air season 12 episodes on September 21st.

Williams shared a message on her Instagram announcing the return of the series.

The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour. I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I L💜VE you for watching!

Williams shut down production on set in March due to COVID-19, but she did film some new episodes from home through May.

