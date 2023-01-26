The Challenge: World Championship: Global MVPs and Past Champions Team Up In New Paramount+ Series

Get ready for the return of The Challenge. Paramount+ has ordered The Challenge: World Championship. The competition series will feature global MVPs teaming up with past champions of The Challenge.

TJ Lavin will share hosting duties with Brihony Dawson, Mark Wright, and Marley Biyendolo. The 12-episode season premieres on March 8th.

Paramount+ revealed more about the competition series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the highly anticipated global tournament THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP will premiere on Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada with two back-to-back episodes. The series will debut on the service in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday, March 15. After intense battles around the globe, THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP brings together global champions and MVPs from “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia,” “The Challenge: U.K.” and “The Challenge: USA” to represent their countries and battle for the coveted title of “Challenge World Champion.” Joining longtime host TJ Lavin to kick off the premiere episode are global hosts Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.) and Marley Biyendolo (Argentina). In this 12-part series, each global MVP will be paired with a Challenge Legend, a notable veteran from a previous season of the MTV series, serving as a partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. They will help them win power and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000. In the end, only the most dominant will conquer the game and prove they are not just the best in their home country, but the best in the world. Full cast lineup to be announced in the coming weeks. THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers. German Abarca, Ernesto De La O, David Sambuchi, Kristopher Schwalenberg and Brad Tiemann serve as co-executive producers. Skye Topic serves as supervising producer, Margaret Morales as producer and Jacob Lane as consulting producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of Production, with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Challenge: World Championship on Apple TV+?