The Challenge: All Stars: Season Two Renewal & Premiere Set by Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars is returning for a second season. Paramount+ has renewed the reality competition series and set a premiere date for next month. More vets are returning from past challenges are going to battle it out for a $500,000 prize.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series and the cast for season two in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios today announced that, after a widely successful first outing, the powerhouse series THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS has been greenlit for season two and will return on Thursday, Nov. 11. The 10-episode long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by TJ Lavin, this all-new season welcomes back 24 of the fiercest reality titans from the hit franchise’s long history, including some who haven’t competed in more than 20 years. With past relationships that run deep and competitive streaks that never die, they will have to overcome the obstacles both in and out of the game to take home the win. Returning for a chance to win the ultimate competition, the players will face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges and vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize. Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season two contestants: · Ayanna Mackins – 3 Challenges · Brad Fiorenza – 10 Challenges, 1 Win (Twitter: @BradFiorenza / Instagram: @BradFiorenza) · Casey Cooper – 4 Challenges (Instagram: @case_coop) · Cohutta Grindstaff – 4 Challenges (Twitter: @cohuttalee / Instagram: @cohuttalee) · Darrell Taylor – 9 Challenges, 4 Wins (Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell / Instagram: @darell_taylor_lb4lb) · Derek Chavez – 3 Challenges (Twitter: @d_e_r_e_kc / Instagram: @d.e.r.e.k.c) · Derrick Kosinski – 10 Challenges, 3 Wins (Twitter: @DerrickMTV / Instagram: @derrickmtv) · Janelle Casanave – 2 Challenges, 1 Win (Instagram: @therealjanellemtv) · Jasmine Reynaud – 5 Challenges (Instagram: @jazmtv) · Jodi Weatherton – 2 Challenges, 3 Wins (Instagram: @jodi_mtv) · Jonna Mannion – 5 Challenges (Twitter: @jonnamtv / Instagram: @jonnamannion) · Katie Doyle – 9 Challenges, 1 Win (Twitter: @KatieCooley26 / Instagram: @katiecooley26) · Kendal Darnell – 1 Challenge, 1 Win (Twitter: @KendalSheppard / Instagram: @kendalsheppard) · Laterrian Wallace – 3 Challenges (Twitter: @latwal / Instagram: @iamlaterrian) · Leah Gillingwater- 1 Challenge (Twitter: @EllGillingwater / Instagram: @leahgillingwater) · Melinda Collins – 4 Challenges (Instagram: @melindastolpmtv) · MJ Garrett – 3 Challenges, 1 Win (Instagram: @mjgarrett24) · Nehemiah Clark – 4 Challenges, 1 Win (Twitter: @NehemiahMTV / Instagram: @nehemiahclark) · Ryan Kehoe – 5 Challenges (Twitter: @RyanKehoe5 / Instagram: @ryankehoe5) · Sophia Pasquis – 2 Challenges (Instagram: @de_la_soph) · Steve Meinke – 1 Challenge (Twitter: @reelglory) · Teck Holmes – 1 Challenge (Twitter: @teckholmes / Instagram: @teckholmes) · Tina Barta – 5 Challenges (Twitter: @tinabarta / Instagram: @tinabarta) · Tyler Duckworth – 4 Challenges, 2 Wins (Twitter: @TylerDuckMTV / Instagram: @themightyduckworth) THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Diego Amson and Chris Ray as co-executive producers. Katie Gallagher and Kristen Bihr serve as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV and Donny Herran as SVP of Production. Multiple seasons of THE CHALLENGE are available on Paramount+, and this fall fans can also tune into THE CHALLENGE: SPIES, LIES AND ALLIES every Wednesday at 8:00 PM, ET/PT on MTV.”

Check out the trailer for The Challenge: All Stars below.

