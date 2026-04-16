From: Season Five; MGM+ Renews Horror Series for Final Season Ahead of Return

From returns to MGM+ later this week with its fourth season, and viewers now know the future of the horror series. MGM+ has renewed the series for a fifth and final season.

Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover star in the series, which follows a town that traps all that enter it.

MGM+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ announced today that it has renewed FROM for a fifth and final season. FROM is the most-viewed series in the history of the network and launches its fourth season on April 19. Created by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, The Institute), FROM continues to unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. “We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on season 5,” said Pinkner, Griffin and Bender in a joint statement. “Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in-between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+. And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We’re excited to share season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come.” “Since my first meeting with John, Jeff, and Jack five years ago, when I heard their remarkable story, I have been looking forward to one day bringing FROM’s epic conclusion to our passionate fans,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “FROM represents the pinnacle of what MGM+ strives for; world-class talent, cinematic production values, and classic storytelling that keeps you on the edge of your seat. And to our incredible FROMily: we’ve heard you, we’re with you, and we promise a final chapter that is as unforgettable as the mystery itself.” Season five of FROM will go into production later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is expected to premiere in 2027. FROM stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) and an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Avery Konrad (Honor Society), Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Julia Doyle (Astrid And Lilly Save The World), Robert Joy (CSI: NY) and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man).”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this MGM+ series? Will you be watching season four when it premieres this weekend?