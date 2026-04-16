Beyond the Gates: Seasons Three & Four; CBS Daytime Drama Renewed Through 2027-28

Beyond the Gates started its second season in February, and viewers do not have to worry about the future of the daytime series. CBS has renewed the series for two seasons, keeping it on the air through the 2027-28 season.

Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Keith D. Robinson, Brandon Claybon, Colby Muhammad, Sean Freeman, Mike Manning, Najah Jackson, Jaden Lucas Miller, Arielle Prepetit, RhonniRose Mantilla, Timon Kyle Durrett, Jibre Hordges, Marquita Goings, Lauren Buglioli, Jason Graham, Trisha Mann-Grant, Ambyr Michelle, Jen Jacob, Ellie Wang, Ben Gavin, Jon Lindstrom, Destiny Love, Cady McClain, Maurice P. Kerry, and Alex Alegria star in the series, which follows the residents of a gated community just outside Washington DC.

The 2025-26 season of Beyond the Gates has averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 1.614 million total viewers.

A crossover with fellow CBS daytime soap The Young & The Restless is planned for June.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS daytime drama? Are you glad it has been renewed?