The Copenhagen Test: Cancelled by Peacock; No Season Two for Espionage Thriller Series

The Copenhagen Test has ended. According to Variety, Peacock has canceled the spy drama after just one season. The series arrived on the streaming service in December.

Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian D’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant star in the Peacock series, which follows a spy after he realizes his brain has been hacked and he must figure out why and track down the hackers.

The Copenhagen Test managed to hit the top 10 of Nielsen’s streaming chart in the first week of its release, but it didn’t stay there in the weeks that followed.

What do you think? Did you watch this Peacock series? Were you hoping for a second season?