Cupertino, Eternally Yours, Marshals, NCIS: New York: CBS Announces 2026-27 Fall Schedule

CBS has announced its fall schedule, and there are some surprises in its fall lineup. A couple of familiar faces, LL Cool J and Scott Caan, are returning to the network in a new spin-off series to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: New York, and the network has renewed Harlan Coben’s Final Twist. The status of The Road is unknown.

The network has also revealed what shows it is holding to midseason. This includes Matlock, which has proven to be a solid performer for CBS. Ghosts and NCIS: Sydney are also being held until midseason. However, viewers will see two holiday-themed specials air for Ghosts in the fall. The new series, Einstein, will also arrive at midseason.

The complete fall schedule is below. Premiere dates will be announced later this summer.

CBS, which is on track to deliver this season’s top three primetime series – #1 TRACKER, #2 MARSHALS, #3 60 MINUTES – along with the top four new primetime series – #1 MARSHALS, #2 SHERIFF COUNTRY, #3 BOSTON BLUE, #4 CIA – the top two comedies – #1 GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE and #2 GHOSTS – and 13 of the top 20 most-watched series – today unveiled its 2026-2027 fall primetime programming lineup. The slate of CBS Originals features new series orders including an action-packed drama from the NCIS universe, a new comedy and 19 returning series, complemented by sports and special event programming. The 2026-2027 Fall Schedule Programming Highlights: Mondays – Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST at 10:00 PM.

Tuesdays – The world’s #1 global franchise powers an all NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: NEW YORK (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: ORIGINS moving to 10:00 PM.

Wednesdays – Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of SURVIVOR at 8:00 PM followed by THE AMAZING RACE at 9:30 PM.

Thursdays – Two new shows join the night. GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE at 8:00 PM followed by new comedy ETERNALLY YOURS at 8:30 PM, then ELSBETH at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series CUPERTINO at 10:00 PM.

Fridays – The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television produced dramas: SHERIFF COUNTRY at 8:00 PM, FIRE COUNTRY at 9:00 PM and BOSTON BLUE at 10:00 PM.

Sundays – CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 MINUTES at 7:00 PM, MARSHALS at 8:00 PM, TRACKER at 9:00 PM and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall. “CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’ll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful NCIS franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of THE GOOD WIFE and ELSBETH and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind GHOSTS. This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences and growing content value.” NEW 2026-2027 FALL SERIES: NCIS: NEW YORK – The newest NCIS universe expansion follows Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) as he returns to his hometown, New York City, and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).

CUPERTINO – A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle.

ETERNALLY YOURS – An eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for 500 years and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter. 2026-2027 MIDSEASON SERIES: EINSTEIN (NEW!) – Matthew Gray Gubler stars as the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to put his reckless antics behind him, utilizing his genius to help solve crimes with a local police detective (Melissa Fumero).

MATLOCK

GHOSTS

· One-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes to air this fall.

· One-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes to air this fall. NCIS: SYDNEY RETURNING SERIES: TRACKER – #1 broadcast series starring Justin Hartley

MARSHALS – #1 new broadcast series from the YELLOWSTONE universe

NCIS – the world’s #1 television franchise

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 broadcast comedy

60 MINUTES – #1 primetime news program

BOSTON BLUE

CIA

ELSBETH

FBI

FIRE COUNTRY

GHOSTS

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST

MATLOCK

NCIS: ORIGINS

NCIS: SYDNEY

SHERIFF COUNTRY

SURVIVOR

THE AMAZING RACE

48 HOURS Below Is the New CBS 2026-2027 Schedule: FALL 2026-2027 NEW SERIES INFO: NCIS: NEW YORK (Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. NCIS: NEW YORK is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL COOL J and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. ETERNALLY YOURS (Thursdays, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) ETERNALLY YOURS is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence. ETERNALLY YOURS is produced by CBS Studios. Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang serve as executive producers. The pilot was executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell. CUPERTINO (Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) CUPERTINO is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech startup. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. CUPERTINO is produced by CBS Studios. Robert and Michelle King will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners under their King Size Productions banner, with Robert directing the premiere episode. Liz Glotzer and Sam Hoffman also serve as executive producers. 2026-2027 MIDSEASON SERIES EINSTEIN EINSTEIN stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein. He spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases. EINSTEIN is produced by CBS Studios. Andy Breckman serves as showrunner, with Breckman, Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz serving as executive producers. Matthew Gray Gubler also serves as a producer.

What do you think? Which CBS shows are you most excited to see next season?